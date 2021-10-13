Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mercer International Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MERC   US5880561015

MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.

(MERC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mercer International : announces conference call for third quarter...

10/13/2021 | 04:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

October 13, 2021 / All Stories, Company News, Featured, Investors

Mercer International Inc. announces conference call for third quarter 2021 results

NEW YORK, NY, October 13, 2021

Mercer International (NASDAQ: MERC) will release its third quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2021 on Thursday, October 28, 2021, after the close of the market. David M. Gandossi, President and Chief Executive Officer and David K. Ure, Senior Vice President Finance, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, will be hosting a conference call on Friday, October 29, 2021, at 10:00 am ET to discuss the results. The call can be accessed by dialing one of the following:

North America: (888) 241-0326

International:(647) 427-3411

Conference ID:8738879

Listeners can also access the conference call live over the Internet by clicking on or copying and pasting the following link into their web browser:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mrh58997

A recording of the completed conference call can be accessed for fifteen days through a link on the Company's home page athttp://www.mercerint.com, or by dialing (855) 859-2056 and entering Conference ID 8738879.

Please allow 15 minutes prior to the call to visit the site and download and install any necessary audio software. For additional information on accessing the call, please contact Daniela Navarria of Mercer International atdaniela.navarria@mercerint.comor (604) 639-4602.

At Mercer International Inc., we are exceptional people creating bioproducts for a more sustainable world. We are a diversified global producer of forest products, bioproducts, and green electricity with operations in Germany, Canada, the United States, and Australia with a consolidated annual production capacity of approximately 2.2 million tonnes of kraft pulp and 550 million board feet of softwood lumber. For further information, please visit www.mercerint.com.

APPROVED BY:

David M. Gandossi, FCPA, FCA
President & CEO
604-684-1099

David K. Ure, CPA, CGA
Senior VP Finance, CFO & Secretary
604-684-1099

Disclaimer

Mercer International Inc. published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 20:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.
04:42pMERCER INTERNATIONAL : announces conference call for third quarter...
PU
04:31pMERCER INTERNATIONAL : Inc. Announces Conference Call For Third Quarter 2021 Results
GL
10/12MERCER INTERNATIONAL : announces European Union Investigation into European...
PU
10/12Mercer International Inc. Announces European Union Investigation Into European Wood Pul..
GL
10/12MERCER INTERNATIONAL : Inc. Announces European Union Investigation Into European Wood Pulp..
GL
09/29MERCER INTERNATIONAL : recognizes the Day for Truth and Reconciliation
PU
09/29Paper and Forest Products Shares Offer Upside, Raymond James Says
MT
09/29MERCER INTERNATIONAL : TD Securities 2021 Paper & Forest Products Virtual Conference
PU
09/28MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/27MERCER INTERNATIONAL : Reporting incidents helps to prevent accidents
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 774 M - -
Net income 2021 106 M - -
Net Debt 2021 781 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,93x
Yield 2021 2,32%
Capitalization 740 M 740 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 2 375
Free-Float 61,3%
Chart MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Mercer International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 11,21 $
Average target price 15,10 $
Spread / Average Target 34,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David M. Gandossi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David K. Ure CFO, Secretary, CAO & Senior Vice President
Jimmy S. H. Lee Executive Chairman
Christoph Grewe-Franze Chief Information Officer
Adolf Koppensteiner Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.9.37%740
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-0.62%18 641
STORA ENSO OYJ-10.16%13 048
SUZANO S.A.-14.25%12 241
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA-5.44%10 853
SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED45.18%7 765