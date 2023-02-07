Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mercer International Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MERC   US5880561015

MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.

(MERC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-07 pm EST
12.72 USD    0.00%
05:54pMercer International : announces downtime at its Cariboo Mill...
PU
05:36pMercer International Inc. Announces Cariboo Mill Downtime for Eight Weeks
GL
05:35pMercer International Inc. Announces Cariboo Mill Downtime for Eight Weeks
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mercer International : announces downtime at its Cariboo Mill...

02/07/2023 | 05:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

February 7, 2023 / All Stories, Company News, Featured, Investors

Mercer International Inc. announces downtime at its Cariboo Mill for eight weeks

NEW YORK, NY, February 7, 2023

Mercer International Inc. (Nasdaq: MERC) announces that the operator of the Cariboo Pulp and Paper mill, in which Mercer has a joint venture interest, has announced a planned curtailment of operation beginning in mid-April for a month and then for another month in the third quarter.

The announcement is the direct consequence of a decrease in availability of fiber, which is well documented in British Columbia. Recent insect infestation, fire, and Government policy have all impacted the amount of available fiber in the region.

Downtime at the mill will better align production capacity with the available fiber supply. These plans may be adjusted should fiber forecasts change.

Mercer International Inc. is a global forest products company with operations in Germany, the USA and Canada with an annual production capacity of 2.3 million tonnes of pulp, 960 million board feet of lumber, 140 thousand cubic meters of cross-laminated timber, 17 million pallets and 150,000 metric tonnes of wood pellets. For further information, please visit www.mercerint.com.

The preceding includes forward looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Words such as "plans", "expects", "intends", "will", "believes", "estimates", "may", "could" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: the highly cyclical nature of our business, raw material costs and availability, our level of indebtedness, competition, foreign exchange and interest rate fluctuations, our use of derivatives, expenditures for capital projects, environmental regulation and compliance, disruptions to our production, market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our SEC reports.

APPROVED BY:

Jimmy S.H. Lee
Executive Chairman
(604) 684-1099

Juan Carlos Bueno
Chief Executive Officer
(604) 684-1099

Attachments

Disclaimer

Mercer International Inc. published this content on 07 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2023 22:53:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.
05:54pMercer International : announces downtime at its Cariboo Mill...
PU
05:36pMercer International Inc. Announces Cariboo Mill Downtime for Eight Weeks
GL
05:35pMercer International Inc. Announces Cariboo Mill Downtime for Eight Weeks
AQ
01/27Mercer International : Stendal Employees with a Dual Mission
PU
01/20Mercer International : Harvesting Burnt Stands with Mercer Forestry Services
PU
01/18Mercer International Inc. Announces Conference Call for Fourth Quarter 2022 Results
GL
01/18Mercer International Inc. Announces Conference Call for Fourth Quarter 2022 Results
AQ
01/17Mercer International's British Columbia Mill to Take Three Weeks of Downtime
MT
01/17Mercer International Inc. Announces Downtime at Its Celgar Mill
GL
01/17Mercer International Inc. Announces Downtime at Its Celgar Mill
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 227 M - -
Net income 2022 280 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 158 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,14x
Yield 2022 2,36%
Capitalization 841 M 841 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 2 415
Free-Float 61,0%
Chart MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Mercer International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 12,72 $
Average target price 15,20 $
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juan Carlos Bueno President & Chief Executive Officer
David K. Ure CFO, Secretary, CAO & Senior Vice President
Jimmy S. H. Lee Executive Chairman
Christoph Grewe-Franze Chief Information Officer
Adolf Koppensteiner Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.9.28%841
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-1.03%19 795
STORA ENSO OYJ8.17%12 210
SUZANO S.A.-4.89%11 587
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA15.99%10 124
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)8.94%6 920