    MERC   US5880561015

MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.

(MERC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-15 pm EDT
9.050 USD   +0.22%
Mercer International : announces the completion of the acquisition...
PU
05:31pMercer International Inc. Announces the Completion of the Acquisition of Structurlam Mass Timber Assets
GL
05:30pMercer International Inc. Announces the Completion of the Acquisition of Structurlam Mass Timber Assets
AQ
Mercer International : announces the completion of the acquisition...

06/15/2023 | 05:37pm EDT
June 15, 2023 / All Stories, Company News, Featured, Investors

Mercer International Inc. announces the completion of the acquisition of Structurlam Mass Timber assets

NEW YORK, NY, June 15, 2023

Mercer International Inc. ("Mercer" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: MERC) today announced that it has completed the previously-announced acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Structurlam Mass Timber Corporation and its subsidiaries.

Mercer International Inc. is a global forest products company with operations in Germany, the USA and Canada with consolidated annual production capacity of 2.3 million tonnes of pulp, 960 million board feet of lumber, 140 thousand cubic meters of cross-laminated timber, 17 million pallets and 150,000 metric tonnes of wood pellets. To obtain further information on the company, please visit its web site at https://www.mercerint.com.

The preceding includes forward looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including statements concerning the expected completion of the acquisition of the Structurlam assets and the benefits thereof. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "are optimistic that", "projects", "intends", "designed", "will", "believes", "estimates", "may", "could" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: any inability to successfully integrate the acquired assets, the highly cyclical nature of our business, raw material costs, our level of indebtedness, competition, foreign exchange and interest rate fluctuations, our use of derivatives, expenditures for capital projects, environmental regulation and compliance, disruptions to our production, market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our SEC reports.

APPROVED BY:

Jimmy S.H. Lee
Executive Chairman
(604) 684-1099

Juan Carlos Bueno
Chief Executive Officer
(604) 684-1099

Attachments

Disclaimer

Mercer International Inc. published this content on 15 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2023 21:36:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 078 M - -
Net income 2023 -63,1 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 099 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -11,8x
Yield 2023 3,38%
Capitalization 599 M 599 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
EV / Sales 2024 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 3 320
Free-Float 60,8%
Technical analysis trends MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 9,03 $
Average target price 10,30 $
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juan Carlos Bueno President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard George Short Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jimmy S. H. Lee Executive Chairman
Christoph Grewe-Franze Chief Information Officer
Adolf Koppensteiner Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.-19.93%599
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-14.49%17 286
SUZANO S.A.-3.30%12 595
STORA ENSO OYJ-5.82%10 696
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA12.20%9 752
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)-0.36%6 301
