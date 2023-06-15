Mercer International : announces the completion of the acquisition...

June 15, 2023 / All Stories, Company News, Featured, Investors

NEW YORK, NY, June 15, 2023

Mercer International Inc. ("Mercer" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: MERC) today announced that it has completed the previously-announced acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Structurlam Mass Timber Corporation and its subsidiaries.

Mercer International Inc. is a global forest products company with operations in Germany, the USA and Canada with consolidated annual production capacity of 2.3 million tonnes of pulp, 960 million board feet of lumber, 140 thousand cubic meters of cross-laminated timber, 17 million pallets and 150,000 metric tonnes of wood pellets. To obtain further information on the company, please visit its web site at https://www.mercerint.com.

The preceding includes forward looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including statements concerning the expected completion of the acquisition of the Structurlam assets and the benefits thereof. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "are optimistic that", "projects", "intends", "designed", "will", "believes", "estimates", "may", "could" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: any inability to successfully integrate the acquired assets, the highly cyclical nature of our business, raw material costs, our level of indebtedness, competition, foreign exchange and interest rate fluctuations, our use of derivatives, expenditures for capital projects, environmental regulation and compliance, disruptions to our production, market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our SEC reports.

APPROVED BY:

Jimmy S.H. Lee

Executive Chairman

(604) 684-1099

Juan Carlos Bueno

Chief Executive Officer

(604) 684-1099