  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mercer International Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MERC   US5880561015

MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.

(MERC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/28 04:00:00 pm EDT
16.31 USD   +3.29%
04:45pMERCER INTERNATIONAL : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:43pMERCER INTERNATIONAL : reports first quarter 2022 results and...
PU
04:35pEarnings Flash (MERC) MERCER INTERNATIONAL Reports Q1 Revenue $592.7M, vs. Street Est of $532.1M
MT
Mercer International : reports first quarter 2022 results and...

04/28/2022 | 04:43pm EDT
April 28, 2022 / All Stories, Company News, Featured, Investors

Mercer International Inc. reports first quarter 2022 results and announces quarterly cash dividend of $0.075

Selected Highlights

  • First quarter net income of $88.9 million and Operating EBITDA* of $154.5 million
  • Record quarterly pulp, lumber and energy revenues

NEW YORK, NY, April 28, 2022

Mercer International Inc. (Nasdaq: MERC) today reported first quarter 2022 Operating EBITDA increased to a $154.5 million from $82.0 million in the first quarter of 2021 and decreased from $164.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

In the first quarter of 2022, net income was $88.9 million (or $1.35 per basic share and $1.34 per diluted share) compared to $5.9 million (or $0.09 per share) in the first quarter of 2021 and net income of $74.5 million (or $1.13 per basic share and $1.12 per diluted share) in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Mr. David Gandossi, the Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Our robust first quarter operating results were driven by strong sales volumes, increased pulp, lumber and energy pricing and our German mills' sales of surplus energy into the spot market. These positive effects were only partially offset by higher costs for key inputs including fiber, energy and chemicals. Despite the impact of such cost inflation, we believe that our cost control measures will help mitigate the effect of increases going forward and we see our surplus energy sales as a strong hedge for higher energy prices.

You can view the remainder of the results in greater detail here.

Disclaimer

Mercer International Inc. published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 20:42:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 010 M - -
Net income 2022 207 M - -
Net Debt 2022 736 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,05x
Yield 2022 1,36%
Capitalization 1 043 M 1 043 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 2 415
Free-Float 61,0%
Chart MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Mercer International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 15,79 $
Average target price 17,50 $
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David M. Gandossi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David K. Ure CFO, Secretary, CAO & Senior Vice President
Jimmy S. H. Lee Executive Chairman
Christoph Grewe-Franze Chief Information Officer
Adolf Koppensteiner Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.31.69%1 043
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-0.75%18 667
STORA ENSO OYJ13.91%15 368
SUZANO S.A.-15.82%13 605
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA18.41%13 569
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)26.98%9 139