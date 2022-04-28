Mercer International : reports first quarter 2022 results and...

April 28, 2022 / All Stories, Company News, Featured, Investors

Selected Highlights

First quarter net income of $88.9 million and Operating EBITDA* of $154.5 million

Record quarterly pulp, lumber and energy revenues

NEW YORK, NY, April 28, 2022

Mercer International Inc. (Nasdaq: MERC) today reported first quarter 2022 Operating EBITDA increased to a $154.5 million from $82.0 million in the first quarter of 2021 and decreased from $164.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

In the first quarter of 2022, net income was $88.9 million (or $1.35 per basic share and $1.34 per diluted share) compared to $5.9 million (or $0.09 per share) in the first quarter of 2021 and net income of $74.5 million (or $1.13 per basic share and $1.12 per diluted share) in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Mr. David Gandossi, the Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Our robust first quarter operating results were driven by strong sales volumes, increased pulp, lumber and energy pricing and our German mills' sales of surplus energy into the spot market. These positive effects were only partially offset by higher costs for key inputs including fiber, energy and chemicals. Despite the impact of such cost inflation, we believe that our cost control measures will help mitigate the effect of increases going forward and we see our surplus energy sales as a strong hedge for higher energy prices.

You can view the remainder of the results in greater detail here.