    MERC   US5880561015

MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.

(MERC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-12 pm EST
12.30 USD   +2.84%
Mercer International : to present at upcoming 26th Annual...
PU
04:31pMercer International Inc. to Present at Upcoming CIBC Investor Conference
GL
01/10RBC Trims Price Target on Mercer International to $13 From $14, Maintains Sector Perform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mercer International : to present at upcoming 26th Annual...

01/12/2023 | 04:50pm EST
Januar 12, 2023 / Alles, Featured, Investoren, Neues zum Unternehmen

Mercer International Inc. to present at upcoming 26th Annual CIBC Western Institutional Investor Conference

NEW YORK, NY, January 12, 2023

Mercer International Inc. (Nasdaq: MERC) today announced that Juan Carlos Bueno, President and CEO, will be presenting at the following upcoming conference:

26th Annual CIBC Western Institutional Investor Conference
Wednesday, January 18, 2023 - Friday, January 20, 2023
Fairmont Chateau Whistler, 4599 Chateau Boulevard, Whistler, British Columbia
Fireside chat at 4:00 p.m. PST on Wednesday, January 18, 2023

About Us

Mercer International Inc. is a global forest products company with operations in Germany, the USA and Canada with an annual production capacity of 2.3 million tonnes of pulp, 960 million board feet of lumber, 140 thousand cubic meters of cross-laminated timber, 17 million pallets and 150,000 metric tonnes of wood pellets. For further information, please visitwww.mercerint.com.

The preceding includes forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: the continuing effects of the recent economic and financial turmoil, the highly cyclical nature of our business, raw material costs, our level of indebtedness, competition, foreign exchange and interest rate fluctuations, our use of derivatives, expenditures for capital projects, environmental regulation and compliance, disruptions to our production, market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our SEC reports.

Approved by

Juan Carlos Bueno
President & Chief Executive Officer
+1 (604) 684-1099

David K. Ure
Senior VP Finance, CFO & Secretary
+1 (604) 684-1099

Attachments

Disclaimer

Mercer International Inc. published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 21:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
