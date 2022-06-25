Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mercer International Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MERC   US5880561015

MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.

(MERC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-24 pm EDT
12.97 USD   +1.09%
03:51pNon-work related loss of life
GL
06/23TD Securities Adjusts Mercer International's Price Target to $15 From $17, Reiterates Hold Rating
MT
06/13Mercer International Inc. - Independent Contractor Fatality at Peace River Pulp Mill
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Non-work related loss of life

06/25/2022 | 03:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercer International Inc. (“Mercer” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MERC) is deeply saddened to announce that an employee has passed away at its Rosenthal mill in Germany on June 25, 2022. Mercer and local authorities conducted an investigation and so far determined that the tragic loss was not work related. Mercer’s emergency procedures were immediately activated, local authorities were notified and industrial safety and occupational health personnel were involved for support.

“We are saddened about the loss of life of one of our employees and our thoughts are with the individual’s family and colleagues,” stated Christian Soergel, Managing Director of Mercer Rosenthal. “Given the nature of the incident, we will be respecting the privacy of our employee’s family and will continue providing support to them and to all our affected employees.”

About Us

Mercer International Inc. is a global forest products company with operations in Germany, USA and Canada with a consolidated annual production capacity of 2.3 million tonnes of pulp, 550 million board feet of lumber, and 140 thousand cubic meters of CLT. To obtain further information on the company, please visit its website at www.mercerint.com.

The preceding includes forward looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "are optimistic that", "projects", "intends", "designed", "will", "believes", "estimates", "may", "could" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward‐looking statements. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: the highly cyclical nature of our business, raw material costs, our level of indebtedness, competition, foreign exchange and interest rate fluctuations, our use of derivatives, expenditures for capital projects, environmental regulation and compliance, disruptions to our production, market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our SEC reports.

APPROVED BY:

Jimmy S.H. Lee
Executive Chairman of the Board
(604) 684-1099

Juan Carlos Bueno
President & Chief Executive Officer
(604) 684-1099



Contact

For more information, please contact:

Name: David K. Ure
Title: Senior VP Finance, CFO & Secretary
Phone: (604) 684-1099 
email: david.ure@mercerint.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.
03:51pNon-work related loss of life
GL
06/23TD Securities Adjusts Mercer International's Price Target to $15 From $17, Reiterates H..
MT
06/13Mercer International Inc. - Independent Contractor Fatality at Peace River Pulp Mill
AQ
06/11Independent Contractor Fatality at Peace River Pulp Mill
AQ
06/11Independent Contractor Fatality at Peace River Pulp Mill
GL
06/10MERCER INTERNATIONAL : Ground-saving work in timber harvesting
PU
06/08MERCER INTERNATIONAL : Embracing Technology to Develop Mercer Culture
PU
05/31MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/31TRANSCRIPT : Mercer International Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
05/27MERCER INTERNATIONAL : US Consul General Toko visits pulp mill
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 133 M - -
Net income 2022 236 M - -
Net Debt 2022 710 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,77x
Yield 2022 2,31%
Capitalization 857 M 857 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 2 415
Free-Float 61,0%
Chart MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Mercer International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 12,97 $
Average target price 17,90 $
Spread / Average Target 38,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juan Carlos Bueno President & Chief Executive Officer
David K. Ure CFO, Secretary, CAO & Senior Vice President
Jimmy S. H. Lee Executive Chairman
Christoph Grewe-Franze Chief Information Officer
Adolf Koppensteiner Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.8.17%857
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-12.82%16 410
STORA ENSO OYJ-5.82%12 710
SUZANO S.A.-20.40%12 350
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA-4.63%10 637
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)-2.88%6 804