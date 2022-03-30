Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Sri Lanka
  Colombo Stock Exchange
  Merchant Bank of Sri Lanka & Finance PLC
  News
  Summary
    MBSL.N0000   LK0186N00003

MERCHANT BANK OF SRI LANKA & FINANCE PLC

(MBSL.N0000)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Merchant Bank of Sri Lanka & Finance : Audited Financial Statements of the Company and the Group for the year ended 31.12.2021

03/30/2022 | 07:35am EDT
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Merchant Bank of Sri Lanka & Finance plc published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 11:34:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3 447 M 11,6 M 11,6 M
Net income 2021 565 M 1,91 M 1,91 M
Net Debt 2021 4 354 M 14,7 M 14,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,71x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 623 M 8,86 M 8,86 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,54x
EV / Sales 2021 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 1 160
Free-Float 31,3%
Chart MERCHANT BANK OF SRI LANKA & FINANCE PLC
Duration : Period :
Merchant Bank of Sri Lanka & Finance PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dammika Kumara Hapuhinna Chief Executive Officer
Purna I. Kandanaarachchi Head-Finance
Kanchana Ratwatte Chairman
Chamara Withanachchi Deputy General ManagerInformation Technology
Shalintha Fernando Assistant GM-Internal Audit & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCHANT BANK OF SRI LANKA & FINANCE PLC-15.25%9
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.07%163 606
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.13.71%76 760
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK7.53%67 422
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)14.96%58 887
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED1.31%58 355