Merchant House International : Appendix 4D and Interim Report

Financial Report Merchant House International Limited For the half-year ended 30 September 2021

Directors' Report

The directors of Merchant House International Limited (the "Company") present their report on the Company and the entities it controlled (the "Group") for the half year ended 30 September 2021.

Directors

The Directors of the Company (the "Directors") during or since the end of the reporting period are:

Ms Loretta Bic Hing Lee

Mr Ian James Burton

Ms Peggy Zi Yin Liao

Ms Xiao Lan Wu

Mr Oliver Hein

Principal activities

The principal activities of the Group are the design, manufacture and marketing of leather boots and shoes and home textile products in United States of America ("USA"). Products distributed by the Group include work boots, waterproof, safety toe footwear and towels. The Group's major sales market is USA.

On 16 April 2021, the Group sold its Chinese investment in Carsan (Shunde) Manufacturing Co. Ltd to focus on its operations in the USA.

Review of operations

The Group has more than 30 years' experience in sourcing, producing, and selling consumer products with an emphasis on footwear and home textile products. The Group is headquartered in Hong Kong and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX"). Where practical, the Group adheres to ASX best practices in relation to corporate governance. As a manufacturing group, there are also stringent practices in place to reduce overall risk from operational activities.

The Group has been engaged in the design, manufacturing and marketing of home textile, seasonal and decorative products, and leather shoes with the major market in the United States of America.

On 16 April 2021, the sale of Carsan (Shunde) Manufacturing Co. Ltd, the Group's its 100% owned subsidiary in China, was completed.

Following the disposal of Carsan, the Group's focus is on the operations of both USA factories.

Since the textile factory in Virginia opened a year ago, labour costs have reduced by 36% as employee's become more skilful in the manufacturing process. Coupled with an increase in sales price, this factory is edging closer to a break-even position.

As we recover from the pandemic, it has been comforting to receive large orders from our long-term, loyal customers since the setup of the Hong Kong and China businesses.

Looking ahead to the second half of the year, exceptional efforts will be aimed at the textile products as well as efficiency improvements on footwear manufacturing.