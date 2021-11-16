Merchants Bancorp : Bank VP, Director of Marketing and Communications Graduates from Prestigious Industry Programs

Marsh joined Merchants Bank in 2008 as the Information Technology Officer and Director of Marketing and Communications. She also serves as Chief Information Security Officer, responsible for conducting training and testing of all internal staff members on information security best practices to protect customer information and information assets.

She has maintained her role as Vice President, and Director of Marketing and Communications since joining the bank, overseeing all promotional design work, corporate events, charitable contributions and more. In this position, Marsh serves as chair of the company's community involvement program, which includes development of community partnerships, management of corporate sponsorships, aligning employees with local volunteer service opportunities and more.