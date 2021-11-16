Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Merchants Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MBIN   US58844R1086

MERCHANTS BANCORP

(MBIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Merchants Bancorp : Bank VP, Director of Marketing and Communications Graduates from Prestigious Industry Programs

11/16/2021 | 05:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Marsh joined Merchants Bank in 2008 as the Information Technology Officer and Director of Marketing and Communications. She also serves as Chief Information Security Officer, responsible for conducting training and testing of all internal staff members on information security best practices to protect customer information and information assets.

She has maintained her role as Vice President, and Director of Marketing and Communications since joining the bank, overseeing all promotional design work, corporate events, charitable contributions and more. In this position, Marsh serves as chair of the company's community involvement program, which includes development of community partnerships, management of corporate sponsorships, aligning employees with local volunteer service opportunities and more.

Disclaimer

Merchants Bancorp published this content on 16 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2021 22:16:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MERCHANTS BANCORP
05:17pMERCHANTS BANCORP : Bank VP, Director of Marketing and Communications Graduates from Prest..
PU
11/08INSIDER SELL : Merchants Bancorp
MT
11/08MERCHANTS BANCORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
11/04Merchants Bank of Indiana Hires New Treasury Management Officer
PU
11/03INSIDER SELL : Merchants Ban
MT
11/02Raymond James Adjusts Merchants Bancorp's Price Target to $55 from $49, Keeps Strong Bu..
MT
10/28MERCHANTS BANCORP : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/28Merchants Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results - Form 8-K
PU
10/28Merchants Bancorp Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended ..
CI
10/28Merchants Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MERCHANTS BANCORP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 416 M - -
Net income 2021 203 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,66x
Yield 2021 0,76%
Capitalization 1 347 M 1 347 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,24x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,58x
Nbr of Employees 404
Free-Float 50,1%
Chart MERCHANTS BANCORP
Duration : Period :
Merchants Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCHANTS BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 46,78 $
Average target price 52,33 $
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael F. Petrie Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Dunlap President, Co-Chief Operating Officer & Director
John F. Macke Chief Financial Officer
Kevin T. Langford Chief Administrative Officer & Senior VP
Randall D. Rogers Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCHANTS BANCORP69.31%1 347
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.31.31%492 229
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION55.23%385 061
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.51%244 943
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.19.45%209 368
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY68.85%203 668