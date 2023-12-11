Prior to joining Merchants Bank, Elston operated as a community development officer at United Fidelity Bank where he collaborated with his team to create strategic plans for meeting annual goals and projections, resulting in a substantial increase in deposits during his tenure. Within this new role with Merchants Bank, Elston will oversee several key consumer and business relationships, advocating for their cash flow needs and improving and further developing their banking experience. "We are thrilled to welcome Derek to our team," said Michael Dunlap, President and CEO of Merchants Bank.