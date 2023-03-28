Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Merchants Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MBIN   US58844R1086

MERCHANTS BANCORP

(MBIN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:49:56 2023-03-28 pm EDT
26.98 USD   -1.94%
Merchants Bancorp : Bank of Indiana Hires New Treasury Management Officer
PU
03/21Farmers & Merchants Bancorp to Pay Unchanged Q1 Dividend of $0.21 a Share on April 20 to Shareholders as of April 1
MT
03/16MERCHANTS BANCORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and the Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Merchants Bancorp : Bank of Indiana Hires New Treasury Management Officer

03/28/2023 | 02:04pm EDT
With nearly two decades of experience in the banking industry, Cook is a recognized and accomplished leader in the field, with proven success in sales, sales management and business development. Prior to joining Merchants, Cook most recently served as vice president, banking center manager for the National Bank of Indianapolis. Before this, Cook was an assistant vice president and branch manager at PNC Bank where she facilitated overall branch profitability and grew net branch contribution by 12% in one year.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Merchants Bancorp published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2023 18:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on MERCHANTS BANCORP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 489 M - -
Net income 2023 205 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,82x
Yield 2023 1,16%
Capitalization 1 189 M 1 189 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,43x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 556
Free-Float 54,2%
Chart MERCHANTS BANCORP
Duration : Period :
Merchants Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCHANTS BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 27,51 $
Average target price 36,50 $
Spread / Average Target 32,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael F. Petrie Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Dunlap President, Co-Chief Operating Officer & Director
John F. Macke Chief Financial Officer
Vickie Vandivier Investment Officer & Vice President
Kevin T. Langford Chief Administrative Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCHANTS BANCORP13.12%1 189
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-6.85%378 192
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.98%227 900
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.98%220 870
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.05%161 105
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-12.25%141 527
