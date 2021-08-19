Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Merchants Bancorp
  News
  Summary
    MBINP   US58844R4056

MERCHANTS BANCORP

(MBINP)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Merchants Bancorp : Declares Quarterly Common and Preferred Dividends

08/19/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
CARMEL, Ind., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp ("Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company and registered bank holding company of Merchants Bank of Indiana ("Merchants Bank"), today announced that its Board of Directors declared the following quarterly cash dividends for the third quarter of 2021, in each case to shareholders of record on September 15, 2021, payable on October 1, 2021:

  • A dividend of $0.09 per share on the Company's outstanding shares of its common stock (NASDAQ: MBIN);
  • A dividend of $0.4375 per share on the Company's outstanding shares of its 7% Series A preferred stock (NASDAQ: MBINP);
  • A dividend of $15.00 per share (equivalent to $0.375 per depositary share) on the Company's outstanding shares of its 6% Series B preferred stock (NASDAQ: MBINO);
  • A dividend of $15.00 per share (equivalent to $0.375 per depositary share) on the Company's outstanding shares of its 6% Series C preferred stock (NASDAQ: MBINN);

ABOUT MERCHANTS BANCORP

Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple lines of business, including multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing, mortgage warehouse financing, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending and traditional community banking.  Merchants Bancorp, with $9.9 billion in assets and $8.0 billion in deposits as of June 30, 2021, conducts its business through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois, and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at investors.merchantsbancorp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/merchants-bancorp-declares-quarterly-common-and-preferred-dividends-301359321.html

