Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Merchants Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MBINP   US58844R4056

MERCHANTS BANCORP

(MBINP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59 2022-08-17 pm EDT
25.83 USD    0.00%
04:06pMerchants Bancorp Declares Quarterly Common and Preferred Dividends
PR
08/11INSIDER SELL : Merchants Bancorp
MT
08/09Merchants Bancorp Files $500 Million Mixed Shelf
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Merchants Bancorp Declares Quarterly Common and Preferred Dividends

08/18/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CARMEL, Ind., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp ("Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company and registered bank holding company of Merchants Bank of Indiana ("Merchants Bank"), today announced that its Board of Directors declared the following quarterly cash dividends for the third quarter of 2022, in each case to shareholders of record on September 15, 2022, payable on October 3, 2022:

  • A dividend of $0.07 per share on the Company's outstanding shares of its common stock (NASDAQ:MBIN);
  • A dividend of $0.4375 per share on the Company's outstanding shares of its 7% Series A preferred stock (NASDAQ:MBINP);
  • A dividend of $15.00 per share (equivalent to $0.375 per depositary share) on the Company's outstanding shares of its 6% Series B preferred stock (NASDAQ:MBINO);
  • A dividend of $15.00 per share (equivalent to $0.375 per depositary share) on the Company's outstanding shares of its 6% Series C preferred stock (NASDAQ:MBINN).

ABOUT MERCHANTS BANCORP
Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple lines of business, including multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing, mortgage warehouse financing, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending and traditional community banking.  Merchants Bancorp, with $11.1 billion in assets and $8.3 billion in deposits as of June 30, 2022, conducts its business through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois, and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at investors.merchantsbancorp.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/merchants-bancorp-declares-quarterly-common-and-preferred-dividends-301608858.html

SOURCE Merchants Bancorp


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about MERCHANTS BANCORP
04:06pMerchants Bancorp Declares Quarterly Common and Preferred Dividends
PR
08/11INSIDER SELL : Merchants Bancorp
MT
08/09Merchants Bancorp Files $500 Million Mixed Shelf
MT
08/08MERCHANTS BANCORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
08/01Raymond James Adjusts Merchants Bancorp's Price Target to $37 from $33, Keeps Strong Bu..
MT
07/28MERCHANTS BANCORP : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/28MERCHANTS BANCORP : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
07/28Tranche Update on Merchants Bancorp's Equity Buyback Plan announced on December 19, 201..
CI
07/28Merchants Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results
PR
07/28Merchants Bancorp Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MERCHANTS BANCORP
More recommendations