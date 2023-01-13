Merchants & Marine Bancorp, Inc. Launches Voyager Lending, a Small Business Lending Group Focused on SBA and USDA Loans

Merchants & Marine Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: MNMB), the parent company of Merchants & Marine Bank, a century-old Mississippi-based financial institution, has launched Voyager Lending, a division dedicated to offering lending solutions for small business owners.

Voyager Lending is led and staffed by experts in the field. The team’s commitment is to the community, with the goal of providing borrowers knowledgeable and personalized service, resulting in a seamless lending experience and access to capital that might not be available otherwise.

“Our company’s commitment to small business owners reaches beyond standard banking services and has been a priority for us for more than 100 years,” said Clayton Legear, President and CEO of Merchants & Marine Bancorp. He continued: “You achieve a legacy of that nature by creating partnerships with leaders who are committed to growing the local economy by investing in the communities we serve. Voyager Lending’s mission to secure financing for entrepreneurs and small business owners is exactly that. This lending division is a direct reflection of our philosophy, and we’re very proud to offer financial expertise to partners who are working towards the same vision.”

Voyager Lending is excited to serve a wide range of small business owners through competitive products that are backed by the United States government through the Small Business Administration and the United States Department of Agriculture. Offerings include loans to fund business acquisitions, partner buyouts, real estate purchases, equipment financing, startup funds, and working capital. Voyager Lending is dedicated to strengthening the local economy and seeing communities grow by assisting the small business owners who need access to financing.

“Small business owners are critical to the expansion of local economies,” stated Matthew McElveen, President, Voyager Lending. "Being raised by parents who were small business owners in rural Georgia, I am honored to have the opportunity to serve local business owners across the Southeast. It is immensely rewarding to ultimately see their businesses grow and their dreams become a reality. With the support of the talented team at Merchants & Marine Bank, we are devoted to serving local communities and watching business owners grow, and thereby stimulate local economies through the creation of jobs and the availability of local products and services Voyager Lending is excited to have the opportunity to serve small business owners that may not qualify for conventional financing, and help those small businesses take flight.”

About Voyager Lending:

Voyager Lending is a division of Merchants & Marine Bank and is comprised of dedicated banking professionals who work directly with small business owners across the nation, with a primary focus in the Southeast. Backed by a state-chartered Mississippi bank with more than 100 years of experience, Voyager Lending provides accessible government-backed loans to ensure small businesses continue to thrive. For more information about Voyager Lending, please visit www.voyagerlending.com.

For more information regarding services at Voyager Lending, reach out to Matthew McElveen, President, via phone at 228-934-1337, or by email at matthew.mcelveen@voyagerlending.com.

About Merchants & Marine Bank:

Merchants & Marine Bank is a Mississippi-chartered community bank serving the Gulf South region. Originally founded in 1899, Merchants & Marine Bank was reborn in 1932 during the middle of the worst economic disaster in the history of the United States: The Great Depression. More than eight decades later, Merchants & Marine Bank has grown from $25,000 to over $700 million in assets, and from 2 offices to 16 offices serving the Mississippi & Alabama Gulf Coast region, as well as the Mississippi Pine Belt. The company offers mortgage financing through its Canvas Mortgage division, medical cannabis banking through its CannaFirst Financial division, and now government guaranteed lending options through Voyager Lending. For more information on Merchants & Marine Bank, and it’s parent company, Merchants & Marine Bancorp, Inc., visit https://mandmbank.com.

