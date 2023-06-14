Merchants & Marine Bancorp, Inc. Welcomes Antonio J. Davis as Chief Risk Officer

Merchants & Marine Bancorp, Inc. President & Chief Executive Officer Clayton Legear today announced the selection of Antonio J. Davis as the company’s new Chief Risk Officer. Davis was chosen by the company’s Board of Directors to fill this important role after a robust search process that included many highly qualified candidates from throughout the region.

Davis joins the Company’s growing executive leadership team, which also includes Chief Executive Officer Clayton Legear, Chief Operations Officer Jeff Trammell, Chief Financial Officer Casey Hill, and Chief Banking Officer Greg Hodges.

Davis joins the Company from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), where he most recently served as a Supervisory Examiner in the FDIC’s Jackson, Mississippi, office. His background includes extensive experience in regulatory compliance, team leadership and development, and enterprise risk management. Throughout his time at the FDIC, Davis gained invaluable experience in and connections throughout the region which will greatly benefit the Company.

As a part of the Company’s executive leadership team, Davis will take the lead in regulatory affairs and oversee the Enterprise Risk Management division. This area provides support and guidance to each member of the Company's current family of brands, including Merchants & Marine Bank, Canvas Mortgage, CannaFirst Financial, and Voyager Lending. Davis will work alongside company leadership to control risk, to drive strong regulatory compliance, and to help shepherd the Company’s continued growth and expansion.

“Antonio’s deep regulatory, consumer compliance, and risk management knowledge and his broad industry network throughout the Southeast will be tremendous assets to our Company,” said Clayton Legear, Merchants & Marine Bancorp’s President & Chief Executive Officer. “He has distinguished himself as a highly motivated, capable and accomplished leader throughout his career, and I’m excited to have his leadership as a part of our team.”

Davis holds a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from Jacksonville State University, as well as a Master of Business Administration degree from the Florida Institute of Technology. He’s also an alumnus of the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Davis also holds the highly respected Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager (CRCM) designation.

About Merchants & Marine Bancorp, Inc.

Merchants & Marine Bancorp, Inc. (OTC QX: MNMB) is a community bank holding company with operations throughout the Southeastern United States. It operates through its subsidiary, Merchants & Marine Bank (www.mandmbank.com), a Pascagoula, Mississippi-based community bank with 14 offices throughout Southern Mississippi and Alabama, as well as through three non-banking divisions: Canvas Mortgage (www.canvasmortgage.com), CannaFirst Financial (www.cannafirst.com), and Voyager Lending (www.voyagerlending.com). While unique in their name, focus and leadership, each member of the Merchants & Marine Bancorp, Inc. family of brands is united in their focus on building stronger communities and brighter futures through leveraging the power of local decisions, personal service, and the power of the combined Company. More information about Merchants & Marine Bancorp, Inc. can be found at www.mandmbank.com/investor-relations.

