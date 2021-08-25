Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Mercia Asset Management PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MERC   GB00BSL71W47

MERCIA ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC

(MERC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mercia Asset Management : Burda invests £16m in Mercia-backed sustainable food platform

08/25/2021 | 04:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oddbox - the Mercia-backed platform using technology to fight food waste - has secured a £16m investment from BurdaPrincipal Investments (BPI), the growth capital arm of media and tech company Hubert Burda Media whose titles include BBCGoodFood and Olive Magazine.

The new funds will be used to accelerate Oddbox's contribution to fighting food waste by enhancing customer experience, expanding its UK footprint and increasing share options for employees.

Oddbox delivers fresh fruit and vegetable boxes with produce which is at risk of going to waste to sustainably conscious consumers via a weekly subscription, alongside tailored recipes and data analysis highlighting a personalised measurable positive impact on the planet.

One third of the food grown in the world is wasted. In the UK alone over 3 million tonnes of food is wasted at farm level for being 'too' big, 'too' small, or 'too' many. And when food goes to waste, so does the energy, water and time that went into growing it. This means that if food waste was a country, it would rank as the world's third biggest contributor to greenhouse emissions, behind only China and the USA.

Oddbox has rescued 18,834 tonnes of fruit and veg (the amount 40,943 people would eat in a year), prevented 20,830 tonnes of carbon emissions and saved 2,028 million litres of water (the amount 34,300 people would drink in their lifetime).

Oddbox was founded in 2016 by wife and husband team Emilie Vanpoperinghe and Deepak Ravindran (pictured). Mercia first invested in March last year when it led a £3m funding round with Seedrs. The company registered an exponential six-fold year-on-year growth in revenue in 2020 and has a highly loyal and engaged community.

Amelia Townsend, Principal of BurdaPrincipal Investments, said: 'We are very inspired by Emilie and Deepak, the Oddbox founders, with their clear and authentic purpose to tackle food waste and the impressive and scalable platform they have built to enable this. We are delighted to be joining the journey to accelerate this mission.'

Oddbox co-founders Emilie Vanpoperinghe and Deepak Ravindran added: 'With our recent growth we've identified key areas for Oddbox to develop and further our mission to fight food waste. So while we continue to retain majority stakes, we wanted an investor to help make these developments happen, and importantly who also shares our vision that business is a force for good. We've found that in Burda, as they're committed to long-term sustainability, a principle at the core of Oddbox.'

Ishaan Chilkoti of Mercia said: 'Oddbox offers a compelling proposition for today's ethical consumers. Since our initial investment, the company has grown rapidly and embarked on a nationwide expansion plan. This latest funding will enable the team to make an even bigger impact.'

Disclaimer

Mercia Asset Management plc published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 08:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MERCIA ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
04:14aMERCIA ASSET MANAGEMENT : Burda invests £16m in Mercia-backed sustainable food p..
PU
08/20WEBINAR : Different types of EIS exits – Mercia's case studies
PU
08/12MERCIA ASSET MANAGEMENT : Female-led Scottish tech firm raises £1.2m to tackle g..
PU
08/11MERCIA ASSET MANAGEMENT : AI-powered pricing platform aims to be global market l..
PU
08/10MERCIA ASSET MANAGEMENT : Wins Accreditation For Recovery Loan Scheme
MT
08/10WEBINAR : Coronavirus – implications of the vaccine in the workplace
PU
08/04MERCIA ASSET MANAGEMENT : Frank Sagnier appointed Non-executive Chair of nDreams
PU
07/30WEBINAR : Compare and contrast: Mercia EIS and Northern VCTs
PU
07/30MERCIA ASSET MANAGEMENT : Publication of Annual Report and Notice of AGM
PU
07/29WEBINAR : Protecting your technology with Tom Prince
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 21,9 M 30,0 M 30,0 M
Net income 2021 24,0 M 32,9 M 32,9 M
Net cash 2021 51,9 M 71,1 M 71,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 0,55%
Capitalization 161 M 220 M 220 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,97x
EV / Sales 2022 6,03x
Nbr of Employees 110
Free-Float 65,8%
Chart MERCIA ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
Duration : Period :
Mercia Asset Management PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCIA ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 36,50 GBX
Average target price 49,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 34,2%
Managers and Directors
Mark Andrew Payton Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martin James Glanfield Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Simpson Finance Director
Ian Roland Metcalfe Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Michael Dines Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCIA ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC46.00%220
BLACKSTONE INC.82.18%76 011
KKR & CO. INC.59.18%37 559
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC0.90%21 619
AMUNDI19.01%18 819
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.50.73%16 925