Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Mercia Asset Management PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MERC   GB00BSL71W47

MERCIA ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC

(MERC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mercia Asset Management : Industry heavyweights join MIP Diagnostics Board

03/11/2022 | 04:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Following the announcement of a follow on investment round of £4.3million, MIP Diagnostics has announced the appointment of two new directors to its Board.

Dr Mike Evans, former CEO at Oxford Gene Technology will join as Chair whilst Roche Diagnostics' former Global Head of Strategy and Business Development, Michele Pedrocchi, joins as Non-Executive Director.

Mike has a successful track record with over 30 years' experience in developing commercial applications for products in life science tools, drug discovery and molecular diagnostics markets. As CEO of genomic medicine company, Oxford Gene Technology, he transformed the company's business model from one that was licensing-led to a successful genomic products business. Oxford Gene Technology was sold to the multinational Sysmex Corporation in 2017. As a successful Life Science business leader, Michael is particularly well-suited to support MIP Diagnostics as it brings its unique patented synthetic antibodies, known as nanoMIPs, to market.

Joining as Non-Executive Director, Michele's depth of expertise gained from 27 years at Roche Diagnostics in fully regulated healthcare products will inform how his appointment elevates MIP Diagnostics' ambitious expansion plans. His track-record of growing profitable business in diverse markets will further benefit MIP Diagnostics commercial operations.
Stephane Argivier, CEO of MIP Diagnostics, said "I am delighted to welcome Mike and Michele to the Board. They both bring a wealth of experience in driving success with innovative technologies and their appointment reflects the business' strategic approach to deploying the MIP technology in its target markets."

These appointments are the result of an introduction from Mercia's Portfolio Resourcing team, who have supported over 100 appointments for portfolio companies to date

Disclaimer

Mercia Asset Management plc published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 09:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MERCIA ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
04:26aMERCIA ASSET MANAGEMENT : Industry heavyweights join MIP Diagnostics Board
PU
03/10Mercia Asset Management's Three Venture Capital Trusts Raises $53 Million
MT
03/09MERCIA ASSET MANAGEMENT : Webinar | Launch of our Knowledge-Intensive Impact EIS
PU
03/09MERCIA ASSET MANAGEMENT : Award-winning founder raises further £1.3m for software platform
PU
03/08MERCIA ASSET MANAGEMENT : British Business Bank's regional equity funds sign up to Investi..
PU
03/08MERCIA ASSET MANAGEMENT : Fast-growing modular buildings firm raises further £200k
PU
02/28MIP Diagnostics Ltd announced that it has received £4.3 million in funding from Mercia ..
CI
02/23MERCIA ASSET MANAGEMENT : In-person retail shopping is awful. What comes next?
PU
02/15Netacea Limited announced that it has received £9 million in funding from Mercia Asset ..
CI
02/11MERCIA ASSET MANAGEMENT : Medic raises £1.5m for app to help children prepare for surgery
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 22,6 M 29,7 M 29,7 M
Net income 2022 18,1 M 23,7 M 23,7 M
Net cash 2022 61,6 M 80,9 M 80,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 1,90%
Capitalization 139 M 182 M 182 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,41x
EV / Sales 2023 4,16x
Nbr of Employees 106
Free-Float 70,3%
Chart MERCIA ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
Duration : Period :
Mercia Asset Management PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCIA ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 31,50 GBX
Average target price 52,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 66,7%
Managers and Directors
Mark Andrew Payton Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martin James Glanfield Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Simpson Finance Director
Ian Roland Metcalfe Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Michael Dines Head-Life Sciences & Biosciences
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCIA ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC-16.56%182
BLACKSTONE INC.-9.68%78 611
KKR & CO. INC.-28.26%31 597
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-13.98%19 923
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-22.15%15 229
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-18.69%13 673