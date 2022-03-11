Mercia Asset Management : Industry heavyweights join MIP Diagnostics Board

Following the announcement of a follow on investment round of £4.3million, MIP Diagnostics has announced the appointment of two new directors to its Board.

Dr Mike Evans, former CEO at Oxford Gene Technology will join as Chair whilst Roche Diagnostics' former Global Head of Strategy and Business Development, Michele Pedrocchi, joins as Non-Executive Director.

Mike has a successful track record with over 30 years' experience in developing commercial applications for products in life science tools, drug discovery and molecular diagnostics markets. As CEO of genomic medicine company, Oxford Gene Technology, he transformed the company's business model from one that was licensing-led to a successful genomic products business. Oxford Gene Technology was sold to the multinational Sysmex Corporation in 2017. As a successful Life Science business leader, Michael is particularly well-suited to support MIP Diagnostics as it brings its unique patented synthetic antibodies, known as nanoMIPs, to market.

Joining as Non-Executive Director, Michele's depth of expertise gained from 27 years at Roche Diagnostics in fully regulated healthcare products will inform how his appointment elevates MIP Diagnostics' ambitious expansion plans. His track-record of growing profitable business in diverse markets will further benefit MIP Diagnostics commercial operations.

Stephane Argivier, CEO of MIP Diagnostics, said "I am delighted to welcome Mike and Michele to the Board. They both bring a wealth of experience in driving success with innovative technologies and their appointment reflects the business' strategic approach to deploying the MIP technology in its target markets."

These appointments are the result of an introduction from Mercia's Portfolio Resourcing team, who have supported over 100 appointments for portfolio companies to date