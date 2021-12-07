Log in
    MERC   GB00BSL71W47

MERCIA ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC

(MERC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/07 11:35:06 am
37 GBX   +1.37%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mercia Asset Management : Interim Results 2022 presentation

12/07/2021 | 11:32am EST
Mercia Asset Management PLC is pleased to announce its interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2021

Join Dr. Mark Payton (CEO), Martin Glanfield (CFO) and Julian Viggars (CIO), as they present Mercia's interim results 2022.

Click for more on Mercia's interim results 2022

Disclaimer

Mercia Asset Management plc published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 16:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MERCIA ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
Financials
Sales 2022 21,0 M 27,9 M 27,9 M
Net income 2022 11,6 M 15,4 M 15,4 M
Net cash 2022 42,4 M 56,2 M 56,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 1,51%
Capitalization 161 M 213 M 213 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,62x
EV / Sales 2023 6,08x
Nbr of Employees 100
Free-Float 66,4%
Chart MERCIA ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
Duration : Period :
Mercia Asset Management PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCIA ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 36,50 GBX
Average target price 52,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 42,5%
Managers and Directors
Mark Andrew Payton Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martin James Glanfield Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Simpson Finance Director
Ian Roland Metcalfe Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Michael Dines Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCIA ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC46.00%213
BLACKSTONE INC.117.93%96 275
KKR & CO. INC.83.75%43 525
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC8.72%22 760
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.71.15%19 181
AMUNDI6.51%16 243