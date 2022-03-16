Log in
    MERC   GB00BSL71W47

MERCIA ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC

(MERC)
Mercia Asset Management : Webinar | Mercia EIS Webinar 2021/22 Exits Showcase

03/16/2022 | 12:48pm EDT
Join Dr. Paul Mattick and Ruth Coleman as they go through the details of Mercia's EIS recent exits performance.

The pair will be discuss Genba Digital, Snappy Shopper, In-Part and BEW to name a few.

(Capital at Risk. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future return)

Visit Mercia's EIS area
Register for the next EIS webinar here

Disclaimer

Mercia Asset Management plc published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 22,6 M 29,5 M 29,5 M
Net income 2022 18,1 M 23,6 M 23,6 M
Net cash 2022 61,6 M 80,4 M 80,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 1,90%
Capitalization 139 M 181 M 181 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,41x
EV / Sales 2023 4,16x
Nbr of Employees 106
Free-Float 70,3%
Mercia Asset Management PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MERCIA ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 31,50 GBX
Average target price 52,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 66,7%
Managers and Directors
Mark Andrew Payton Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martin James Glanfield Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Simpson Finance Director
Ian Roland Metcalfe Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Michael Dines Head-Life Sciences & Biosciences
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCIA ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC-16.56%181
BLACKSTONE INC.-15.20%73 808
KKR & CO. INC.-30.09%30 787
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-12.27%20 210
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-21.51%15 354
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-19.47%13 542