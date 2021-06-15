Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Mercia Asset Management PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MERC   GB00BSL71W47

MERCIA ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC

(MERC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mercia Asset Management : Glasgow-based diagnostics company targets growth following rebrand and relocation

06/15/2021 | 06:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dxcover Limited is the new name for the cancer diagnostics company formerly known as ClinSpec Diagnostics.

ClinSpec Diagnostics, the Glasgow-based developer of liquid biopsies for the early detection of cancer, has relaunched as Dxcover Limited, as it targets growth.

A spin-out from the University of Strathclyde, Dxcover aims to be a world leader in liquid biopsy and artificial intelligence for early detection of cancer and other diseases. Since spinout in 2019, the company has raised £5.1m in funding to date to progress its multi-cancer development program, now rebranded as the Dxcover® Cancer Project. Investors in the technology include; Scottish Enterprise, Mercia Asset Management, Norcliffe Capital, SIS Ventures, Eos Advisory and the University of Strathclyde.

Following a period of growth and after reaching its round two funding target earlier this year, Dxcover is moving to new premises. It has taken on a 2000 sq ft lab and office space in the University's Royal College Building in the heart of the Glasgow City Innovation District, home to many of the city's fastest growing tech and science businesses.

At three times the size of Dxcover's previous labs, the new site will accommodate the company's ongoing growth, but will also permit its critical development work to continue while social distancing measures remain in place.

Dxcover CEO, Mark Hegarty, said: 'This has already been a ground-breaking year for the company. We completed our Round 2 investment of £3.5m in February, moved into our new lab and offices, and now, with a very firm focus on future growth, we have rebranded as Dxcover. The new name with tagline The Future of Cancer Diagnostics, is both aspirational and a statement of our intent to help doctors discover cancer earlier with our liquid biopsy technology.'

Worldwide, 26,000 people die from cancer each day. The Covid-19 pandemic, and increased waiting times for cancer diagnosis and treatment has emphasized the need for new technologies which are simpler, faster and more cost-effective.

Dr Matthew J Baker, Chief Technology Officer at Dxcover and inventor of the spectroscopic liquid biopsy technology, said: 'Over the course of the pandemic, we have been determined to safely continue with our lab and clinical work as much as possible. We've achieved that through a combination of working from home and being on site part time, but to continue to develop our multi-cancer platform, it's important that we have the space to grow and maximise lab time.

'The Covid-19 pandemic has really shone a light on healthcare and the need for quick, effective diagnostic solutions. The new lab and office space will help us to maintain the momentum in the development of our Dxcover® Brain Cancer and Dxcover® Cancer projects'

Disclaimer

Mercia Asset Management plc published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 10:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MERCIA ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
06:36aMERCIA ASSET MANAGEMENT  : Glasgow-based diagnostics company targets growth foll..
PU
05:08aMERCIA ASSET MANAGEMENT  : The software firm using video games to motivate sales..
PU
06/10WEBINAR : Brexit and Immigration – Your questions answered
PU
06/10IT'S ALL THE BUZZ : The app that helps firms engage their staff
PU
06/04THE PANEL : B2B SaaS top of funnel – what is working in 2021?
PU
06/03IVENTIS EXCLUSIVE : Supporting a Major Event Bid with Iventis
PU
06/03MERCIA ASSET MANAGEMENT  : Recruitment platform raises £630k to help firms find ..
PU
05/27WEBINAR : EIS tax planning case studies
PU
05/27MERCIA ASSET MANAGEMENT  : Events firm gets set for return of live action with £..
PU
05/20THE PANEL : B2C – The future of consumer habits
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 19,9 M 28,0 M 28,0 M
Net income 2021 24,0 M 33,7 M 33,7 M
Net cash 2021 48,5 M 68,3 M 68,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 0,65%
Capitalization 135 M 191 M 190 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,35x
EV / Sales 2022 4,88x
Nbr of Employees 110
Free-Float 63,8%
Chart MERCIA ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
Duration : Period :
Mercia Asset Management PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCIA ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 44,00 GBX
Last Close Price 30,70 GBX
Spread / Highest target 43,3%
Spread / Average Target 43,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 43,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Andrew Payton Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martin James Glanfield Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Simpson Finance Director
Ian Roland Metcalfe Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Michael Dines Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERCIA ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC22.80%191
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.47.52%63 460
KKR & CO. INC.36.55%32 167
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC4.02%23 179
AMUNDI12.20%18 349
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.35.73%17 107