    MERC   GB00BSL71W47

MERCIA ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC

(MERC)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:38 2022-07-06 am EDT
30.00 GBX   -0.83%
MERCIA ASSET MANAGEMENT : preliminary results presentation 2022
PU
MERCIA ASSET MANAGEMENT : 2022 Preliminary Results Presentation
PU
TRANSCRIPT : Mercia Asset Management PLC, 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 05, 2022
CI
Mercia Asset Management : preliminary results presentation 2022

07/06/2022 | 04:34am EDT
Mercia Asset Management PLC, the proactive, regionally focused specialist asset manager with c.£959million of assets under management ("AuM") is pleased to announce its preliminary results for the year ended 31 March 2022.

We provided a live management presentation and Q&A, presentedby Dr Mark Payton, Chief Executive Officer, Martin Glanfield, Chief Financial Officer and Julian Viggars, Chief Investment Officer.

Read the full RNS here
Visit our Prelims 2022 area here

Disclaimer

Mercia Asset Management plc published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 08:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 22,6 M 26,9 M 26,9 M
Net income 2022 18,1 M 21,6 M 21,6 M
Net cash 2022 61,6 M 73,4 M 73,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 1,98%
Capitalization 133 M 159 M 159 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,16x
EV / Sales 2023 4,08x
Nbr of Employees 106
Free-Float 73,5%
Chart MERCIA ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
Duration : Period :
Mercia Asset Management PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCIA ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 30,25 GBX
Average target price 53,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 76,9%
Managers and Directors
Mark Andrew Payton Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martin James Glanfield Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Simpson Finance Director
Ian Roland Metcalfe Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Michael Dines Head-Life Sciences & Biosciences
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCIA ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC-19.87%159
BLACKSTONE INC.-28.26%65 889
KKR & CO. INC.-36.04%28 238
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-21.48%16 492
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-28.87%11 908
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-41.55%11 740