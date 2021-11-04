Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Mercia Asset Management PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MERC   GB00BSL71W47

MERCIA ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC

(MERC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WEBINAR: 10 things to consider when innovating with Richard Hall

11/04/2021 | 10:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Richard Hall, Managing Director of Pd-m, will provide powerful insight to the top 10 things you need to know when taking your product or service to market.
Innovation by definition is a unique journey with highs and lows. Richard will provide practical tips, knowledge and guidance about how to mitigate the failures when innovating.

Register for Mercia's upcoming events here

Disclaimer

Mercia Asset Management plc published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 14:44:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MERCIA ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
10:45aWEBINAR : 10 things to consider when innovating with Richard Hall
PU
11/03Landscape firm is second deal in 3 months for private equity team
PU
11/02Matrix Software Development Limited announced that it has received ?4.3 million in fund..
CI
11/01WEBINAR : Mercia EIS performance review
PU
10/28Forensic Analytics secures £4.5m investment from Mercia
PU
10/26Mercia Asset Management Takes 8.9% Stake In Forensic Analytics For $2.5 Million
MT
10/26Industry heavyweights join Imail Comms board
PU
10/26The ethical data pioneer with vision of a cookie-free future
PU
10/26Forensic Analytics Ltd announced that it has received ?4.5 million in funding from Merc..
CI
10/22MERCIA ASSET MANAGEMENT : Customer data platform raises £400k for growth
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 19,7 M 26,7 M 26,7 M
Net income 2022 0,26 M 0,35 M 0,35 M
Net cash 2022 41,6 M 56,3 M 56,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 0,75%
Capitalization 172 M 235 M 232 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,59x
EV / Sales 2023 6,66x
Nbr of Employees 100
Free-Float 67,3%
Chart MERCIA ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
Duration : Period :
Mercia Asset Management PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCIA ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 39,00 GBX
Average target price 49,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
Managers and Directors
Mark Andrew Payton Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martin James Glanfield Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Simpson Finance Director
Ian Roland Metcalfe Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Michael Dines Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCIA ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC56.00%235
BLACKSTONE INC.122.96%104 238
KKR & CO. INC.105.98%49 042
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC9.95%23 740
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.83.33%20 550
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.50.78%18 692