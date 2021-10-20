2021 Gaïa rating: Mercialys once again ranked first in its category in the ESG agency's annual benchmark

Paris, October 19, 2021

Mercialys once again ranked first in its category by Gaïa Rating in the ESG agency's annual benchmark

Part of the SRI Gaïa Index since 2013, Mercialys retained its first place this year in the ESG ranking of companies with Euro 150 to 500 million of revenues. This success once again confirms its leadership for corporate social responsibility and its exemplary sustainable development practices.

For its 2021 assessment campaign, the sustainability rating agency Gaïa Rating reviewed the ESG performance of 230 SMEs and mid-market companies listed on the Paris stock exchange, based on demanding and quantitative criteria. On this occasion, it updated the list of the top 70 French stocks for sustainable development, which it groups together within the Gaïa SRI index.

Part of this index since 2013, Mercialys was once again ranked first in its category this year out of 67 companies (companies with revenues of Euro 150 to 500 million), confirming its ability, year after year, to maintain the highest standards and define industry best practices.

This ranking reflects the Company's major efforts since launching its first CSR strategy in 2015 and is aligned with its ambition in terms of ESG performance. This latest recognition follows the many industry and market awards already achieved by Mercialys in 2021, which the new phase of its CSR strategy looking ahead to 2030, 4 Fair Impacts, unveiled in May 2021, aims to continue building on.

