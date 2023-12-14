Axa Investment Managers, acting on behalf of funds it manages, has declared to the AMF that on December 12, 2023, it fell below the thresholds of 5% of the capital and voting rights in Mercialys, and held 4.95% of the company's capital and voting rights.

This threshold crossing results from the sale of Mercialys shares off and on the market.

Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.