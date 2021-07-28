Log in
Mercialys : Communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel 2021

07/28/2021
PRESS RELEASE

Paris, July 28, 2021

Statement on the availability of Mercialys 2021 half-year financial report

Mercialys today announces that the company has filed its 2021 half-year financial report with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers).

Mercialys 2021 half-year financial report is available on www.mercialys.comunder "Investors / Regulated

information / Half-year financial reports".

* * *

This press release is available on www.mercialys.com

Analysts / investors / media contact:

Alexandre Leroy

Tel: +33 (0)1 82 82 75 63

Email: aleroy@mercialys.com

Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies. It is specialized in the holding, management and transformation of retail spaces, anticipating consumer trends, on its own behalf and for third parties. At June 30, 2021, Mercialys had a real estate portfolio valued at Euro 3.2 billion (including transfer taxes). Its portfolio of 2,102 leases represents an annualized rental base of Euro 169.8 million. Mercialys has been listed on the stock market since October 12, 2005 (ticker: MERY) and has "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status. Part of the SBF 120 and Euronext Paris Compartment B, it had 93,886,501 shares outstanding at June 30, 2021.

Disclaimer

Mercialys SA published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 17:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 172 M 203 M 203 M
Net income 2021 67,6 M 79,9 M 79,9 M
Net Debt 2021 1 163 M 1 374 M 1 374 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,3x
Yield 2021 7,06%
Capitalization 1 011 M 1 197 M 1 194 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,7x
EV / Sales 2022 12,0x
Nbr of Employees 126
Free-Float 80,5%
Managers and Directors
Vincent Ravat Chief Executive Officer
Elisabeth Blaise Deputy CEO & Chief Financial Officer
Éric Le Gentil Chairman
Didier Jacquel Head-Shopping Center Operations
Élisabeth Cunin-Dieterle Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCIALYS49.58%1 197
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)17.87%75 411
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.11.38%43 753
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.12.64%30 587
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION14.27%27 661
SEGRO PLC26.06%19 895