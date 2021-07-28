Mercialys : Communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel 2021

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, July 28, 2021

Statement on the availability of Mercialys 2021 half-year financial report

Mercialys today announces that the company has filed its 2021 half-year financial report with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers).

Mercialys 2021 half-year financial report is available on www.mercialys.comunder "Investors / Regulated

information / Half-year financial reports".

Analysts / investors / media contact:

Alexandre Leroy

Tel: +33 (0)1 82 82 75 63

Email: aleroy@mercialys.com

Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies. It is specialized in the holding, management and transformation of retail spaces, anticipating consumer trends, on its own behalf and for third parties. At June 30, 2021, Mercialys had a real estate portfolio valued at Euro 3.2 billion (including transfer taxes). Its portfolio of 2,102 leases represents an annualized rental base of Euro 169.8 million. Mercialys has been listed on the stock market since October 12, 2005 (ticker: MERY) and has "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status. Part of the SBF 120 and Euronext Paris Compartment B, it had 93,886,501 shares outstanding at June 30, 2021.