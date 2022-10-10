Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Mercialys
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MERY   FR0010241638

MERCIALYS

(MERY)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:11 2022-10-10 am EDT
7.870 EUR   -0.38%
Mercialys : Document AMF CP. 2022E865701
PU
Mercialys : Document AMF CP. 2022E863874
PU
Mercialys : Inside Information / Other news releases
PU
Mercialys : Document AMF CP. 2022E865701

10/10/2022 | 09:42am EDT
Disclaimer

Mercialys SA published this content on 10 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2022 13:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MERCIALYS
09:42aMercialys : Document AMF CP. 2022E865701
PU
09/30Mercialys : Document AMF CP. 2022E863874
PU
09/29Mercialys : Inside Information / Other news releases
PU
09/21Mercialys : Document AMF CP. 2022E862060
PU
09/19Mercialys : Document AMF CP. 2022E861621
PU
09/16Mercialys : Document AMF CP. 2022E861428
PU
09/02Mercialys : Document AMF CP. 2022E859220
PU
08/09Mercialys : Document AMF CP. 2022E856788
PU
07/31MERCIALYS : Monthly statement on voting rights
CO
07/28Transcript : Mercialys, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2022
CI
Analyst Recommendations on MERCIALYS
Financials
Sales 2022 174 M 170 M 170 M
Net income 2022 43,2 M 42,2 M 42,2 M
Net Debt 2022 1 087 M 1 063 M 1 063 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,2x
Yield 2022 12,5%
Capitalization 735 M 719 M 719 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,5x
EV / Sales 2023 9,97x
Nbr of Employees 135
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart MERCIALYS
Duration : Period :
Mercialys Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCIALYS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 7,90 €
Average target price 10,85 €
Spread / Average Target 37,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vincent Ravat Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elisabeth Blaise Deputy CEO & Chief Financial Officer
Éric Le Gentil Chairman
Élisabeth Cunin-Dieterle Independent Director
Victoire Boissier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCIALYS-7.82%719
EQUINIX, INC.-35.94%49 350
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-18.94%35 838
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-47.73%26 571
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-39.57%21 985
W. P. CAREY INC.-13.08%13 758