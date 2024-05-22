Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies. It is specialized in the holding, management and transformation of retail spaces, anticipating consumer trends, on its own behalf and for third parties. At the end of 2023, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,038 leases with a rental value of EUR 175.5 million on an annualized basis. It holds assets with an estimated value of EUR 2.9 billion (including transfer taxes).

Sector Commercial REITs