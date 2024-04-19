Stock MERY MERCIALYS
Mercialys

Equities

MERY

FR0010241638

Commercial REITs

Market Closed - Euronext Paris
 11:35:06 2024-04-18 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
10.49 EUR +0.38% Intraday chart for Mercialys +0.19% +5.48%
07:48am MERCIALYS : Indexation-driven top line. Exclusively. Alphavalue
07:29am Mercialys: rents up 4.5% in Q1 CF
Company Profile

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies. It is specialized in the holding, management and transformation of retail spaces, anticipating consumer trends, on its own behalf and for third parties. At the end of 2023, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,038 leases with a rental value of EUR 175.5 million on an annualized basis. It holds assets with an estimated value of EUR 2.9 billion (including transfer taxes).
Commercial REITs
Calendar
2024-04-28 - Ex-dividend day for final dividend
Related indices
CAC Mid 60
Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
10.49 EUR
Average target price
11.7 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+11.53%
Sector Other Commercial REITs

1st Jan change Capi.
MERCIALYS Stock Mercialys
+5.48% 1.04B
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION Stock Realty Income Corporation
-9.39% 44.81B
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. Stock Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.
-8.09% 20.38B
SEGRO PLC Stock SEGRO plc
-5.19% 12.86B
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE Stock Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE
+11.89% 11.1B
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST Stock CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust
-7.77% 9.2B
CAPITALAND ASCENDAS REIT Stock CapitaLand Ascendas REIT
-15.18% 8.36B
FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST Stock Federal Realty Investment Trust
-4.39% 8.17B
KLÉPIERRE Stock Klépierre
-1.30% 7.42B
FIBRA UNO Stock Fibra UNO
-12.76% 5.93B
Other Commercial REITs
