Mercialys: awarded for its ESG transparency
This distinction is awarded on the basis of 98 criteria assessed by an independent jury, covering various aspects such as the clarity, accuracy and accessibility of the information communicated to the public in the documents published by the Group.
The real estate company specializing in commercial real estate recalls that it has already been awarded seven times in this process encompassing SBF 120 companies, and as part of the Grand Prix de la Transparence Toutes Catégories in 2023.
