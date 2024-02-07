Mercialys: maintained on CDP's A List

February 07, 2024 at 09:39 am EST Share

Mercialys announces that the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) has placed it on its 'A List', the highest level of its ranking for the sixth consecutive year, which includes 1.5% of companies participating in this approach.



The retail property company has thus been recognized as one of the 346 best-performing companies worldwide in terms of environmental policy, out of nearly 23,000 respondents to the questionnaire in 2023.000 respondents to the questionnaire in 2023.



The CDP annually assesses the information communicated by companies, in particular climate risk management, target setting and performance in terms of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.