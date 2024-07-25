Mercialys: targets maintained after a solid 1st half-year

Property company Mercialys on Thursday maintained its annual targets after a first-half performance marked by the transition of former Casino hypermarkets, now operated by Auchan, Intermarché and Carrefour.



The retail real estate group reported a 3% rise in recurring net income (RNR) per share for the first six months of the year, exceeding its full-year target of at least 2%.



Mercialys said it had recorded a 4.1% increase in invoiced rents on a like-for-like basis, thanks to the positive trend in footfall in its centers and in retailer sales.



The company also confirmed its targets for fiscal 2024, anticipating growth in earnings per share of at least 2% compared with 2023, with a dividend in the range of 75% to 95% of 2024 earnings per share.



Following this publication, which they consider 'correct' in view of the transition in scope, analysts at Degroof Petercam have raised their recommendation on the share from 'hold' to 'buy', with a new target price of 13.5 euros.



The share was up 1.5% on Thursday on the Paris Bourse in the wake of this publication.



