Merck's candidate to treat chronic cough didn't show substantial evidence of effectiveness, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The Rahway, N.J.-based pharmaceutical company said Wednesday it received a complete response letter from the FDA regarding its new drug application for gefapixant, a potential treatment for refractory chronic cough or unexplained chronic cough in adults.

The company said the letter wasn't related to the safety of the treatment, and it was reviewing FDA feedback to determine the next steps.

RCC is a persistent cough that continues despite treatment of underlying conditions, while UCC is a persistent cough without an identified underlying cause.

