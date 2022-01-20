Log in
    MRK   US58933Y1055

MERCK & CO., INC.

(MRK)
  Report
Frank Clyburn to Leave Merck

01/20/2022 | 06:46am EST
Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, announced today that Frank Clyburn, executive vice president and president, Human Health, will leave Merck on Feb. 1, 2022, to assume a leadership opportunity with another company. Leadership of Human Health following Frank’s departure will be announced in the coming weeks.

“I am extremely appreciative of Frank’s significant contributions to our company during his fourteen years with Merck. Frank has been a key catalyst for value creation, an incredible business strategist, a dedicated people leader and a fierce advocate for patients everywhere,” said Robert M. Davis, chief executive officer and president, Merck. “Frank’s strategic and operational excellence helped establish Merck as a global leader in oncology. Our human health business has delivered strong and sustainable growth under Frank’s leadership, and we are well-positioned to continue this momentum with the strong human health team we have in place.”

Clyburn joined Merck in 2008 and held several leadership positions with increasing responsibility throughout his Merck career. In March 2021, Clyburn was named president of Human Health. Previously, Clyburn served as chief commercial officer for Human Health, and was the president of Merck’s global oncology business. During his time at Merck, he also managed multiple global pharmaceutical franchises, including diabetes, cardiovascular and women’s health, and led numerous marketing and sales teams.

About Merck

For over 130 years, Merck, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, has been inventing for life, bringing forward medicines and vaccines for many of the world’s most challenging diseases in pursuit of our mission to save and improve lives. We demonstrate our commitment to patients and population health by increasing access to health care through far-reaching policies, programs and partnerships. Today, Merck continues to be at the forefront of research to prevent and treat diseases that threaten people and animals – including cancer, infectious diseases such as HIV and Ebola, and emerging animal diseases – as we aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world. For more information, visit www.merck.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statement of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA

This news release of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA (the “company”) includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of the global outbreak of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19); the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care legislation in the United States and internationally; global trends toward health care cost containment; technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; the company’s ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of the company’s patents and other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions.

The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the company’s 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K and the company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at the SEC’s Internet site (www.sec.gov).


© Business Wire 2022
