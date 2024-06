By Denny Jacob

Merck's animal division said the Agriculture Department has approved its dog flu treatment.

Merck Animal Health's Nobivac NXT Canine Flu H3N2 is expected to be available at veterinary clinics and hospitals nationwide late this summer.

The drugmaker said the product is indicated for the vaccination of healthy dogs eight weeks of age or older against canine influenza H3N2.

