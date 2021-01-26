Log in
MERCK & CO., INC.

Merck : Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Dividend

01/26/2021 | 01:16pm EST
Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share of the company’s common stock for the second quarter of 2021. Payment will be made on April 7, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2021.

About Merck

For 130 years, Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, has been inventing for life, bringing forward medicines and vaccines for many of the world’s most challenging diseases in pursuit of our mission to save and improve lives. We demonstrate our commitment to patients and population health by increasing access to health care through far-reaching policies, programs and partnerships. Today, Merck continues to be at the forefront of research to prevent and treat diseases that threaten people and animals – including cancer, infectious diseases such as HIV and Ebola, and emerging animal diseases – as we aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world. For more information, visit www.merck.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statement of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA

This news release of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA (the “company”) includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of the global outbreak of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19); the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care legislation in the United States and internationally; global trends toward health care cost containment; technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; the company’s ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of the company’s patents and other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions.

The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the company’s 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K and the company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at the SEC’s Internet site (www.sec.gov).


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 48 203 M - -
Net income 2020 12 158 M - -
Net Debt 2020 15 159 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,1x
Yield 2020 3,02%
Capitalization 205 B 205 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,57x
EV / Sales 2021 4,21x
Nbr of Employees 71 000
Free-Float 70,7%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kenneth C. Frazier Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert M. Davis CFO & Executive Vice President-Global Services
Sandy Tremps Vice President-R&D IT CIO
Thomas Henry Glocer Independent Director
Leslie A. Brun Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERCK & CO., INC.-0.79%205 312
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.46%436 949
ROCHE HOLDING AG3.82%309 894
NOVARTIS AG2.96%220 401
PFIZER INC.1.28%207 217
ABBVIE INC.3.13%195 085
