Merck, Eisai Get CHMP Backing for Lenvima-Keytruda Combo in Two Cancers

Merck & Co. and Eisai Co. on Friday said the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended approval of the combination of Eisai's Lenvima and Merck's Keytruda in two new cancer indications.

Merck, based in Kenilworth, N.J., and Tokyo-based Eisai said the CHMP recommended approval of the combination as a first-line treatment of adults with advanced renal cell carcinoma.

The committee also backed the combination for adults with advanced or recurrent endometrial carcinoma who have disease progression on or following prior treatment with a platinum-containing therapy in any setting and aren't candidates for curative surgery or radiation advanced endometrial carcinoma.

The European Commission, which generally follows the CHMP's advice, will now review the recommendations, with decisions expected by the end of the year.

Eisai and Merck in March 2018 formed a collaboration to jointly develop, manufacture and commercialize Lenvima as monotherapy and in combination with Merck's blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda.

