Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Merck & Co., Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRK   US58933Y1055

MERCK & CO., INC.

(MRK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Merck, Eisai Get CHMP Backing for Lenvima-Keytruda Combo in Two Cancers

10/15/2021 | 08:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Colin Kellaher

Merck & Co. and Eisai Co. on Friday said the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended approval of the combination of Eisai's Lenvima and Merck's Keytruda in two new cancer indications.

Merck, based in Kenilworth, N.J., and Tokyo-based Eisai said the CHMP recommended approval of the combination as a first-line treatment of adults with advanced renal cell carcinoma.

The committee also backed the combination for adults with advanced or recurrent endometrial carcinoma who have disease progression on or following prior treatment with a platinum-containing therapy in any setting and aren't candidates for curative surgery or radiation advanced endometrial carcinoma.

The European Commission, which generally follows the CHMP's advice, will now review the recommendations, with decisions expected by the end of the year.

Eisai and Merck in March 2018 formed a collaboration to jointly develop, manufacture and commercialize Lenvima as monotherapy and in combination with Merck's blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-15-21 0806ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EISAI CO., LTD. 0.73% 8010 End-of-day quote.8.65%
MERCK & CO., INC. -0.79% 78.33 Delayed Quote.-4.24%
All news about MERCK & CO., INC.
08:07aMerck, Eisai Get CHMP Backing for Lenvima-Keytruda Combo in Two Cancers
DJ
07:21aMERCK : and Eisai Receive Positive EU CHMP Opinions for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Plus LEN..
BU
07:16aMERCK : Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for VAXNEUVANCE™ (Pneumococcal 15-valent Conj..
BU
06:13aMerck Gets CHMP Positive Opinion for Vaxneuvance Vaccine
DJ
12:17aMERCK : US FDA To Review Merck & Co.'s COVID-19 Antiviral Drug For Approval In Late Novemb..
MT
10/14MERCK : FDA to Review Merck's Emergency Use Authorization Request For Molnupiravir COVID-1..
MT
10/14MERCK : Nov 30th FDA Advisory Committee meeting to Discuss Merck & Ridgeback's COVID-19 An..
MT
10/14MERCK : Acceleron Pharma Shareholder Says Merck & Co.'s Offer Significantly Undervalues Co..
MT
10/13MERCK : FDA Approves Merck's KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy, With or Without ..
BU
10/13Astellas and Seagen Complete Enrollment in EV-103 Trial Cohort K Combining PADCEV (enfo..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MERCK & CO., INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 47 899 M - -
Net income 2021 13 209 M - -
Net Debt 2021 17 557 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,5x
Yield 2021 3,31%
Capitalization 198 B 198 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,51x
EV / Sales 2022 4,00x
Nbr of Employees 73 500
Free-Float 70,7%
Chart MERCK & CO., INC.
Duration : Period :
Merck & Co., Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCK & CO., INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 78,33 $
Average target price 95,00 $
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert M. Davis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Caroline A. Litchfield Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kenneth C. Frazier Executive Chairman
Sandy Tremps Vice President-R&D IT CIO
Dave Williams Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCK & CO., INC.-4.24%198 283
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.73%421 487
ROCHE HOLDING AG15.58%336 383
PFIZER, INC.12.52%233 631
NOVO NORDISK A/S51.58%230 493
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY40.19%214 579