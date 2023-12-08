Dec 8 (Reuters) - Merck said a combination therapy being developed with partner Eisai failed a late-stage trial testing it as a first-line treatment for a type of cancer in the uterus lining, the two companies said on Friday.

Merck's Keytruda and Eisai's Lenvima combination is already approved in the U.S. and other countries to treat certain types of advanced endometrial carcinoma in patients who have received prior systemic therapy.

Friday's data does not affect the approved indications for the combination or other ongoing trials, Merck said.

(Reporting by Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)