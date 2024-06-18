Merck: FDA approves Capvaxive pneumococcal vaccine
CAPVAXIVE covers additional serotypes not included in other existing vaccines, offering extended protection against serotypes responsible for the majority of cases of invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD) in adults.
This approval is based on strong immune results measured by opsonophagocyte activity (OPA) and may require ongoing clinical confirmation. The CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet soon to make recommendations on its use.
