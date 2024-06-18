Merck: FDA approves Capvaxive pneumococcal vaccine

Merck announced yesterday that the FDA has approved Capvaxive, its 21-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, for the prevention of invasive disease and pneumonia caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae in adults 18 years and older.



CAPVAXIVE covers additional serotypes not included in other existing vaccines, offering extended protection against serotypes responsible for the majority of cases of invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD) in adults.



This approval is based on strong immune results measured by opsonophagocyte activity (OPA) and may require ongoing clinical confirmation. The CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet soon to make recommendations on its use.



