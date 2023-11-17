Merck: FDA approves Keytruda for gastric cancer

Merck announced on Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved Keytruda for the first-line treatment of cancers of the stomach and esogastric junction.



The pharmaceutical group explains that the green light from the health authority covers the administration of its flagship immunotherapy in combination with chemotherapy in locally advanced or metastatic 'HER2-negative' forms of both diseases.



Merck points out that FDA approval was based on a Phase III study which showed that the combination of Keytruda and chemotherapy reduced the risk of death by 22% compared to chemotherapy alone.



Overall survival for patients reached a median of 12.9 months, compared to 11.5 months for chemotherapy alone.



