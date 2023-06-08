Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Merck & Co., Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRK   US58933Y1055

MERCK & CO., INC.

(MRK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:27:30 2023-06-08 am EDT
109.17 USD   +0.51%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Merck : FDA to Review Keytruda Combo in Biliary Tract Cancer

06/08/2023 | 07:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Colin Kellaher


Merck & Co. on Thursday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted its application for expanded use of its blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda in combination with chemotherapy in patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic biliary tract cancer.

The Kenilworth, N.J., drugmaker said the application is based on data from a Phase 3 study in which the combination showed a statistically significant improvement in overall survival compared to chemotherapy alone.

Merck said the FDA set a target action date of Feb. 7, 2024, for the application.

Biliary tract cancer, a group of rare and highly aggressive cancers in the gallbladder and bile ducts, accounts for about 15% of all liver cancers.

Merck is studying Keytruda, a cancer drug that harnesses a patient's immune system to fight tumors, in a raft of trials across a wide variety of cancers and treatment settings. The drug, which is approved in dozens of indications worldwide, generated sales of nearly $21 billion last year.


Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-08-23 0727ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 58 681 M - -
Net income 2023 15 256 M - -
Net Debt 2023 7 715 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,3x
Yield 2023 2,73%
Capitalization 276 B 276 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,83x
EV / Sales 2024 4,37x
Nbr of Employees 68 000
Free-Float 70,8%
Chart MERCK & CO., INC.
Duration : Period :
Merck & Co., Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCK & CO., INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 108,61 $
Average target price 123,07 $
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert M. Davis Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Caroline A. Litchfield Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dave Williams Chief Information & Digital Officer
Lisa LeCointe-Cephas Senior VP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Thomas Henry Glocer Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCK & CO., INC.-2.11%275 591
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-10.46%443 455
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY19.28%414 234
NOVO NORDISK A/S16.42%351 939
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.91%256 071
ABBVIE INC.-15.54%240 826
