Merck said its blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda has been approved for the treatment of adult patients with primary advanced or recurrent endometrial carcinoma.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the use of Keytruda, in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel, to treat cancer patients based on data from a Phase 3 trial, Merck said Monday.

Keytruda in combination with the other drugs reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 40% in patients whose cancer was mismatch repair proficient, and by 70% in patients whose cancer was mismatch repair deficient, compared with a placebo.

The FDA's approval is the third endometrial carcinoma indication and the 40th indication overall for Keytruda in the U.S., Merck said.

