Merck Gets CHMP Backing for Keytruda in Cervical Cancer

By Colin Kellaher

Merck & Co. on Friday said the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended expanded approval of its blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda for certain patients with cervical cancer.

The Kenilworth, N.J., drugmaker said the recommendation covers Keytruda in combination with chemotherapy, with or without bevacizumab, for the treatment of persistent, recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer in adults whose tumors express PD-L1 (combined positive score >=1).

Merck said the positive CHMP opinion is based on results from the a phase 3 study in which the Keytruda regimen showed a statistically significant improvement in overall survival and progression-free survival.

The European Commission, which generally follows the CHMP's advice, is expected to make a decision in the second quarter, Merck said.

Keytruda, a cancer drug that harnesses a patient's immune system to fight tumors, is approved in dozens of indications around the world. Sales of the drug topped $17 billion last year.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-25-22 0931ET