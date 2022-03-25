Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Merck & Co., Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRK   US58933Y1055

MERCK & CO., INC.

(MRK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Merck Gets CHMP Backing for Keytruda in Cervical Cancer

03/25/2022 | 09:31am EDT
By Colin Kellaher


Merck & Co. on Friday said the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended expanded approval of its blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda for certain patients with cervical cancer.

The Kenilworth, N.J., drugmaker said the recommendation covers Keytruda in combination with chemotherapy, with or without bevacizumab, for the treatment of persistent, recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer in adults whose tumors express PD-L1 (combined positive score >=1).

Merck said the positive CHMP opinion is based on results from the a phase 3 study in which the Keytruda regimen showed a statistically significant improvement in overall survival and progression-free survival.

The European Commission, which generally follows the CHMP's advice, is expected to make a decision in the second quarter, Merck said.

Keytruda, a cancer drug that harnesses a patient's immune system to fight tumors, is approved in dozens of indications around the world. Sales of the drug topped $17 billion last year.


Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-25-22 0931ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 57 231 M - -
Net income 2022 16 078 M - -
Net Debt 2022 16 158 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,5x
Yield 2022 3,52%
Capitalization 203 B 203 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,83x
EV / Sales 2023 3,75x
Nbr of Employees 67 500
Free-Float 70,6%
Chart MERCK & CO., INC.
Duration : Period :
Merck & Co., Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCK & CO., INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 80,41 $
Average target price 91,20 $
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert M. Davis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Caroline A. Litchfield Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kenneth C. Frazier Executive Chairman
Dave Williams EVP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Thomas Henry Glocer Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCK & CO., INC.4.92%203 255
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.44%460 814
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.71%324 158
PFIZER, INC.-10.94%295 732
ABBVIE INC.18.38%283 100
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY4.15%259 596