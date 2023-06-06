Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Merck & Co., Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRK   US58933Y1055

MERCK & CO., INC.

(MRK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:05 2023-06-05 pm EDT
113.11 USD   +0.52%
07:33aMerck Gets FDA Expanded OK for Prevymis in Kidney Transplant Patients
DJ
06:51aU.S. FDA Approves New Indication for Merck's PREVYMIS® (letermovir) for Prevention of Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Disease in High-Risk Adult Kidney Transplant Recipients
BU
06:46aMerck to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Merck Gets FDA Expanded OK for Prevymis in Kidney Transplant Patients

06/06/2023 | 07:33am EDT
By Colin Kellaher


Merck & Co. on Tuesday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the expanded use of its antiviral agent Prevymis against a common viral infection experienced by transplant recipients.

The Kenilworth, N.J., drugmaker said the approval covers Prevymis for the prevention of cytomegalovirus disease in adult kidney transplant recipients at high risk.

Prevymis, which the FDA first approved in 2017, generated revenue of $428 million last year.


Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-06-23 0732ET

Analyst Recommendations on MERCK & CO., INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 58 681 M - -
Net income 2023 15 256 M - -
Net Debt 2023 7 715 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,1x
Yield 2023 2,62%
Capitalization 287 B 287 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,02x
EV / Sales 2024 4,55x
Nbr of Employees 68 000
Free-Float 70,8%
Chart MERCK & CO., INC.
Duration : Period :
Merck & Co., Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCK & CO., INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 113,11 $
Average target price 123,07 $
Spread / Average Target 8,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert M. Davis Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Caroline A. Litchfield Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dave Williams Chief Information & Digital Officer
Lisa LeCointe-Cephas Senior VP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Thomas Henry Glocer Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCK & CO., INC.1.95%287 009
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-11.14%442 895
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY20.74%421 724
NOVO NORDISK A/S15.25%348 728
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.33%259 497
ABBVIE INC.-15.31%241 461
