Merck Gets FDA Expanded OK for Prevymis in Kidney Transplant Patients

By Colin Kellaher

Merck & Co. on Tuesday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the expanded use of its antiviral agent Prevymis against a common viral infection experienced by transplant recipients.

The Kenilworth, N.J., drugmaker said the approval covers Prevymis for the prevention of cytomegalovirus disease in adult kidney transplant recipients at high risk.

Prevymis, which the FDA first approved in 2017, generated revenue of $428 million last year.

