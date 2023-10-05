By Colin Kellaher

A late-stage study of Merck & Co.'s blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda has met one of its key goals in certain patients with an advanced form of bladder cancer.

The Rahway, N.J., drugmaker on Thursday said the Phase 3 study of Keytruda met the dual primary endpoint of disease-free survival as an adjuvant treatment of patients with localized muscle-invasive urothelial carcinoma and locally advanced urothelial carcinoma after surgery.

Merck said up to half of patients with bladder cancer who undergo surgery experience recurrence within a year, and that the study results show the potential of Keytruda to prevent recurrence.

The company said the study will continue to evaluate its other dual primary endpoint of overall survival.

Merck is studying Keytruda, a cancer drug that harnesses a patient's immune system to fight tumors, in a raft of trials across a wide variety of cancers and treatment settings. The drug, which is approved in dozens of indications worldwide, generated sales of more than $12 billion in the first half of 2023.

