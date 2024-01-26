Merck: Keytruda partially convincing in urothelial cancer

Merck today presented the results of a Phase III trial evaluating Keytruda as adjuvant treatment for patients with localized muscular invasive urothelial carcinoma (MIUC) and locally advanced resectable urothelial carcinoma.



In the first interim analysis, after a median follow-up of 22.3 months, Keytruda demonstrated a 'statistically and clinically significant' improvement in disease-free survival (DFS), one of the study's two primary endpoints.



In fact, the treatment reduced the risk of disease recurrence or death by 31% compared with observation of patients after surgery.



However, the other primary endpoint - overall survival (OS) - did not reach statistical significance at the time of this interim analysis.

Thus, after a median follow-up of 36.9 months, median OS was 50.9 months for Keytruda versus 55.8 months for the post-surgery observation.



Overall survival will therefore continue to be monitored as the data mature, reports the laboratory.



The results of this pivotal study support Keytruda as a potential new adjuvant option for these patients, and demonstrate its growing role in early-stage bladder cancer," said Dr. Marjorie Green, Senior Vice President and Head of Oncology and Global Clinical Development at Merck Research Laboratories.



