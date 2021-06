By Robb M. Stewart

Merck & Co. said Thursday that executive Michael Klobuchar has been named executive vice president and chief strategy officer, a newly created role.

Mr. Klobuchar, currently senior vice president of Merck Research Laboratories Finance and global project and alliance management, will move into the new job effective July 5, Merck said.

