  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Merck & Co., Inc.
  News
  Summary
    MRK   US58933Y1055

MERCK & CO., INC.

(MRK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Merck Pausing Enrollment for Two Trials of Oral Islatravir

12/06/2021 | 05:54pm EST
By Stephen Nakrosis

Merck & Co. said Monday it would pause enrollment in Phase 3 clinical studies evaluating oral islatravir "for pre-exposure prophylaxis in people at high risk of HIV-1 infection."

The company said the IMPOWER 22 and IMPOWER 24 Phase 3 clinical studies were evaluating "investigational, once-monthly, oral islatravir."

The company said it acted on the recommendation of an external data-monitoring committee and will conduct further analyses of these studies and others.

Merck said participants already enrolled will continue to receive study medicine. Merck also said it will implement additional monitoring measures for study participants.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-06-21 1753ET

All news about MERCK & CO., INC.
05:54pMerck Pausing Enrollment for Two Trials of Oral Islatravir
DJ
05:16pMerck Pauses Two Phase 3 Trials Evaluating Islatravir for Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis
MT
05:01pMerck Announces Pause in Enrollment for Two Phase 3 Clinical Trials of Investigational,..
BU
02:03pMerck, Thermo Fisher Partner Over Expanding Investigational Antiviral Drug Production F..
MT
11:24aMerck Expands Covid-19 Antiviral Drug Production in Ontario
DJ
10:52aMerck Canada Announces Expansion of Manufacturing for Molnupiravir, an Investigational ..
AQ
10:03aIO Biotech Signs Clinical Collaboration Deal to Evaluate its Cancer Drug With Merck's K..
MT
06:46aMarketScreener's World Press Review - December 6, 2021
04:28aFDA Approves Merck's KEYTRUDA as Adjuvant Treatment for Adult and Pediatric Patients Wi..
AQ
12:34aMerck & Co. Executive Says COVID-19 Pill's Safety Profile Remains 'Very Strong'
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 48 572 M - -
Net income 2021 12 378 M - -
Net Debt 2021 20 562 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
Yield 2021 3,54%
Capitalization 185 B 185 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,24x
EV / Sales 2022 3,55x
Nbr of Employees 73 500
Free-Float 70,5%
Chart MERCK & CO., INC.
Merck & Co., Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCK & CO., INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 73,34 $
Average target price 95,25 $
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert M. Davis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Caroline A. Litchfield Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kenneth C. Frazier Executive Chairman
Sandy Tremps Vice President-R&D IT CIO
Dave Williams Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERCK & CO., INC.-10.34%185 253
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.27%419 583
ROCHE HOLDING AG17.62%341 364
PFIZER, INC.44.09%304 610
NOVO NORDISK A/S64.51%244 010
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY47.55%222 641