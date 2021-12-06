Merck Pausing Enrollment for Two Trials of Oral Islatravir

By Stephen Nakrosis



Merck & Co. said Monday it would pause enrollment in Phase 3 clinical studies evaluating oral islatravir "for pre-exposure prophylaxis in people at high risk of HIV-1 infection."

The company said the IMPOWER 22 and IMPOWER 24 Phase 3 clinical studies were evaluating "investigational, once-monthly, oral islatravir."

The company said it acted on the recommendation of an external data-monitoring committee and will conduct further analyses of these studies and others.

Merck said participants already enrolled will continue to receive study medicine. Merck also said it will implement additional monitoring measures for study participants.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-06-21 1753ET