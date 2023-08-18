By Colin Kellaher

A late-stage study of Merck % Co.'s cancer drug Welireg has met a key goal in certain patients with the most common type of kidney cancer.

Merck on Friday said a Phase 3 study of Welireg, an oral hypoxia-inducible factor-2 alpha inhibitor, met a primary endpoint of statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival in adults with advanced renal cell carcinoma that has progressed following PD-1/L1 checkpoint inhibitor and vascular endothelial growth factor-tyrosine kinase inhibitor therapies.

The Kenilworth, N.J., drugmaker said a statistically significant improvement in the trial's key secondary endpoint of objective response rate was also demonstrated, while a trend toward a dual primary endpoint of improvement in overall survival was observed but didn't reach statistical significance.

Merck said it would test overall survival at a subsequent analysis, adding that the safety profile of Welireg was consistent with that seen in previously studies.

Renal cell carcinoma accounts for about 90% of all kidney cancer diagnoses, Merck said, adding that roughly 15% of U.S. patients with kidney cancer are diagnosed at an advanced stage.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2021 approved Welireg for certain adults with von Hippel-Lindau disease who require therapy for associated renal cell carcinoma, central-nervous-system hemangioblastomas or pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors.

