Merck (MSD outside the US and Canada) announces positive results from the STRIDE-13 Phase 3 trial evaluating Capvaxive (21-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine) at the ESCMID Vaccine Conference in Lisbon.



The trial evaluated the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of CAPVAXIVE compared to PPSV23 (23-valent pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine) in children and adolescents.



It elicited immune responses against all 21 serotypes evaluated by geometric mean titers (GMTs) of serotype-specific opsonophagocytic activity (OPA) 30 days after vaccination (secondary immunogenicity endpoint).



Capvaxive was non-inferior to PPSV23 for each of the 12 serotypes shared between the vaccines and superior to PPSV23 for each of the nine serotypes unique to Capvaxive (primary immunogenicity endpoint).



Finally, the proportions of participants experiencing adverse events (AEs), including systemic and serious vaccine-related AEs, were generally comparable between groups (primary safety endpoint).





