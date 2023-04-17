Merck : Prepared Remarks

PROMETHEUS BIOSCIENCES INVESTOR Call - 04/17/2023 Peter Dannenbaum SLIDE 1: Title Slide Good morning everyone. Welcome to Merck's investor call highlighting the announced acquisition of Prometheus Biosciences. SLIDE 2: Agenda Our agenda this morning includes Rob Davis, Merck's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, who will lead off our presentation. Rob will be followed by Dr. Dean Li, President of Merck Research Labs; Dr. Eliav Barr, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Clinical Development; Chirfi Guindo, Chief Marketing Officer of Human Health; and Caroline Litchfield, Chief Financial Officer. Q&A will follow the presentation. SLIDE 3: Important Information About the Transaction Merck & Co., Inc. ("Merck"), through a subsidiary, has agreed to acquire Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. ("Prometheus Biosciences"). The acquisition is subject to Prometheus Biosciences' shareholder approval. The closing of the transaction will be

subject to certain conditions, including the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act and other customary conditions. A copy of the merger agreement pursuant to the transaction will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and will be publicly available. In addition, Merck and Prometheus Biosciences file annual, quarterly and current reports and other information with the SEC, which are available to the public from commercial document-retrieval services and at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Merck may be obtained at no charge on Merck's internet website at www.merck.com or by contacting Merck at 2025 E Scott Ave, Rahway, N.J. 07033 or (908) 423-1000. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Prometheus Biosciences may be obtained at no charge on Prometheus Biosciences' internet website at www.prometheusbiosciences.com Science Park Rd, San Diego, C.A. 92037 or (858) 824-0895. SLIDE 4: Forward Looking Statement This presentation of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA (the "company") includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. There can be no guarantees with respect to pipeline candidates that the candidates will receive the necessary regulatory approvals or that they will prove to be commercially successful. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of the global outbreak of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19); the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care legislation in the United States and internationally; global trends toward health care cost containment; technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; the company's ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of the company's patents and other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at the SEC's Internet site (www.sec.gov). The slide deck being used for today's call has been posted to our website. With that I will turn the call over to Rob…

Rob Davis SLIDE 5: Strategic Rationale (Head Shot) Thanks, Peter. Good morning everyone. Merck has made tremendous progress toward our strategic priorities. We've made significant advancements across our broad pipeline, executing on our goal of bringing forth innovations that address unmet patient needs. We've achieved commercial success and very strong financial performance. And we've enhanced our internal efforts with significant business development, bringing in several, novel late-stage compounds that augment and complement our pipeline. We've come a long way in a short period of time, and remain committed to doing more. SLIDE 6: Merck continues to advance science-led strategy through acquisition of Prometheus Biosciences So today I'm very pleased to speak to you about the acquisition of Prometheus Biosciences. This transaction is another example of our company acting decisively when compelling science and value align. Prometheus brings us a potential first-in- class and best-in-class,late-stage immunology treatment, with the opportunity to positively impact the significant needs of patients who suffer from these debilitating diseases.